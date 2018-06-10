TRAVEL

Viral video of TSA patting down elderly woman sparks outrage

EMBED </>More Videos

Viral video of TSA patting down elderly woman sparks outrage. Gray Hall reports during Action News at noon on June 10, 2018. (WPVI)

NEW YORK (WPVI) --
There is outrage over a viral video showing TSA officers patting down a 96-year-old woman in a wheelchair.

The video was taken at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

The elderly woman's daughter says her mom couldn't walk through the metal detector so the TSA gave her a full body search.

She says the pat down lasted about six minutes.
The TSA is defending the pat down. The agency says it's committed to ensuring security while treating passengers with dignity and respect.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelairport securityTSAelderly womanpassenger
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAVEL
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
Consumer Reports: Soft-sided vs. hard-sided luggage
Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater
Consumer Reports: Traveling safely with your pet
Consumer Reports: Safety questions to ask your Airbnb hosts
More Travel
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News