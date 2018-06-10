Firefighters, MDA kick off Fill-the-Boot fundraiser

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Time to grab your change to help Philadelphia firefighters with a cause dear to their hearts.
Philadelphia Fire Department Local 22 has kicked off its annual Fill-the-Boot campaign.
They've been doing this fundraiser the past 60 years to raise money for children and adults living with muscular dystrophy and ALS to live longer and grow stronger.
Three-hundred firefighters will hit the streets in the coming weeks, with their boots in hand to collect money for the cause.
At a kickoff event at Engine 20 on Thursday, Leroy O. Ruffin, Battalion Chief, Employee Relations Officer, Amanda Sweet, Executive Director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and MDA family Amy Concilio with her daughter Claire were on hand.
More information can be found here: https://firefighters.mda.org/
