SOCIETY

Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Philly Pride Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

Rain doesn't dampen spirits at Philly Pride Parade: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 10, 2018 (WPVI)

By
CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
There was a big celebration across the city Sunday as Philadelphia celebrated the 30th anniversary of Philly Pride Parade and Festival.

"It means that we're here, we're out and we're happy," said Elizabeth Williams. "We are walking with each other and solidarity."

The parade route spanned from 12th and Locust streets to Festival Pier, with stops along the way for various performances.

6abc's Christie Ileto spoke to some parade goers along the route Sunday. Watch her full report in the video above.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsparadepride paradelgbtq
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News