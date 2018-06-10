Video captures two men cutting security devices, stealing iPhones from AT&T store

EMBED </>More Videos

Two men steal iphones from AT&T store: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 10, 2018 (WPVI)

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
West Whiteland Township police are searching for two men they say stole several iPhones from the AT&T store in the Exton Square Mall.

Police said the pair entered the store on Tuesday and waited until employees were busy to begin cutting the cords from the phones and ripping out the security devices.

According to investigators, the two walked out of the store with at least three iPhones.

EMBED More News Videos

Police released this surveilance video from inside of the AT&T store at the Exton Square Mall.



If anyone can identify the alleged suspects in the video you are asked to contact Detective McCloskey at 484-875-6023 or jmccloskey@westwhiteland.org.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsiphonetheftsurveillance video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News