DA drops felony charges against woman arrested at Philadelphia Pride Parade

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEO: A woman was arrested during the Philadelphia Parade Parade on June 10, 2018 after she allegedly tried to set an American flag on fire while inside the crowd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Felony charges have been dropped against the woman who was arrested at the Philadelphia Pride Parade over the weekend for allegedly trying to burn a flag in a crowded area.

The Philadelphia district attorney's office said on Wednesday it withdrew the first-degree felony charges of attempted arson and causing/risking a catastrophe against Ryan Segin, 18.

Segin is still facing misdemeanor offenses of Possession of an Instrument of Crime and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

She was arrested around noon Sunday at 12th and Locust.

Segin, of Woodbine, New Jersey, was allegedly spotted by witnesses attempting to pour accelerant on a "thin blue line" style American flag and trying to light it on fire.

The Action Cam was there as police took her into custody.

The D.A.'s office said a search of her bag revealed two road flares, a can of paint thinner, and a blue lighter stick.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsarsonpride paradeCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News