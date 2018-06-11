HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --A woman was found dead after a weekend fire in Mercer County, New Jersey, but the cause of her death remains under investigation.
The body of 33-year-old Caitlin Clark was found around 3 a.m. Sunday inside her apartment in the 200 block of Reeves Avenue in Hamilton Township.
According to the prosecutor's office, medics on the scene noted that Clark's injuries may not have been caused by the fire.
A ruling on the cause and manner of her death are pending an autopsy. Action News has learned the county's homicide task force is involved in the case.
There has been no word on a possible cause of the fire.
Neighbors say Clark was the kind of person who always kept to herself.
"She was single mother to my knowledge. And just had her son and she always took care of him from the time that I lived here," said Nicole Bailey.
Anyone with information can call Detective Janaye Jones at (609) 989-6406 or email mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
