Bear spotted in Montgomery Co. community captured

LOWER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents in one Montgomery County neighborhood don't have to worry about a wandering black bear anymore.

Lower Providence Twp. alerted residents by posting a picture of the bear on its Facebook page.

The bear was sighted several times, including once along Roanoke Circle on Sunday morning.

The Game Commission was able to track down the bear and capture it.

The bear will be released into the wild.

