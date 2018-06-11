REAL ESTATE

What does $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

1822 E. Venango St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2401 Pennsylvania Ave., #2c55 (Spring Garden)




Listed at $1,500/month, this 603-square-foot studio is located at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, closet space and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1845 E. Passyunk Ave., #2b (East Passyunk)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1845 E. Passyunk Ave. that's also going for $1,500/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a spacious closet, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. An elevator is offered as a building amenity. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

1822 E. Venango St. (Harrowgate)




Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's located at 1822 E. Venango St. It's listed for $1,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, quartz countertops, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, exposed brick and large windows. Building amenities include secured entry and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Roxborough?
Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Trenton: What will $800 get you?
The priciest residential rentals in Philadelphia
Renting in Atlantic City: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News