6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS

Best of the Class: How did you get to be the best?

EMBED </>More Videos

Students discuss their path to valedictorian and where thy will go to college. (WPVI)

Hear these Best in Class discuss what helped them reach their goals!
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
6abc Best of the Class
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Watch 6abc's Best of the Class 2018 Special
PHOTOS: 2018 Best of the Class
6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS
Best of the Class: How do you plan to change the world?
Best of the Class: What do you think of the world today?
Best of the Class: My Future Plans
Watch Best of the Class: Describe Yourself
More 6abc Best of the Class
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News