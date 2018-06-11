HEALTH & FITNESS

New shingles vaccine recommended for anyone over 50-years-old

EMBED </>More Videos

Everyone over 50 should get new shingles vaccine - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on June 11, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You've probably seen the signs at your pharmacy about a new shingles vaccine and wondered why it's so important.

The new vaccine, called Shingrix, is recommended for more people than the original vaccine was.

The CDC recommends that everybody 50 years of age or older get it because the risk of shingles rises to 50 percent at age 50.

Shingrix has a booster, making it more effective than the earlier vaccine.

Shingles is a very painful condition caused by the chicken pox virus, so doctors say the new vaccine is worth looking at.

"Even if you don't have a history of having had chicken pox, you probably have been exposed to it at some time, and you should get vaccinated because you could be at risk for shingles," said Dr. Susan Rehm, Cleveland Clinic.

The new vaccine is given in 2 doses and there's no live virus in it, so you can't develop shingles from it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News