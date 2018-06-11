SHOOTING

One of 5 shot in North Philadelphia dies; multiple suspects sought

One dead, four injured following shooting in North Philadelphia: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 11, 2018 (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One of the five people wounded in a hail of gunfire on over the weekend in North Philadelphia has died.

That victim, 21-year-old Kameron Gilfillian was the intended target of the shooting, police say.

The other four victims, including a 5-year-old boy, were hit by some of the 41 shots that were fired by four to five suspects.

"There were at least 41 rounds fired, that's an enormous amount of shooting going on, it was all going in one direction, and no one was firing back," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan.

The victims also included three men in their forties, one of whom remains in critical condition.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on the 2200 block of 20th Street.

Police say a crowd was gathered outside when the gunmen opened fire.

Friends and neighbors gathered Monday night at the scene of the shooting, 20th Street and Susquehanna Avenue, to remember Gilfillian.

"He was a US Postal worker. He was a good boy; he played ball, he did average men things. He wasn't a bad kid," said Gilfillian's mother, Kelly Thompson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

