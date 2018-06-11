FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese spot Nom Nom Bowl opens its doors in University City

Photo: Santos C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Located at 3701 Chestnut St. in University City, the newcomer is called Nom Nom Bowl.

On its Facebookpage, the casual restaurant says it's serving up mazemen (no broth ramen), poke and salad bowls "crafted with love."

Expect menu options like roasted tofu, pork mazemen, roasted miso cod and wasabi tuna with avocado. Grab a bowl or a bao -- a steamed bun stuffed with meat or vegetables.

Nom Nom Bowl has two reviews on Yelp, which give it a five-star rating thus far.

John F., who reviewed the new spot on June 5, wrote, "An accidental stumble into the place, and it was great! We were in the neighborhood for some meetings, had about 30 minutes to grab something fast, and we're super pleased with our find!"

Yelper MinJae C. noted, "I tried the place today and the bowl came out fast and it was delicious. The spicy mazemen is actually pretty spicy, and it goes really well with the poached egg. There's a lot of outside seating and it's a very nice clean store."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
