PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --It was quite a weekend for a 10-year-old girl and it all started after winning tickets to the Kenny Chesney concert in South Philadelphia.
From there, things only got better.
At the concert, Kenny Chesney was joined on stage at Lincoln Financial Field by the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, including quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz, Coach Doug Pederson and owner Jeffrey Lurie. A roaring crowd was cheering them on as they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.
That was when Wentz pulled a young fan on stage with them.
"Carson was like 'come here,' and pointed at me and so I did," said Rylee Mancuso of Delaware. "I was like 'OK, this is a lot of people!'"
In front of thousands of screaming country music fans, Rylee stood, wearing a Randall Cunningham jersey, gifted to her by opening act Thomas Rhett.
"I was like 'OK, this is my first time going to a concert with grownups. I'm not sure how it's supposed to be,'" said Rylee.
What a night it was! Chesney handed off a signed football helmet to the self-professed super fan.
"He was like 'you got this, great job!'" said Rylee. "I couldn't ask for anything else."
Rylee's lucky streak didn't start at the Kenny Chesney concert; it actually started the night before at the Delaware Blue Rocks baseball game when her dad entered a raffle.
"I was like 'Dad, that [raffle is for] Kenny Cheney concert tickets. I want to win!'" she said.
Her raffle number was called at the game, and the rest is history.
"I want to say thank you to Carson and Kenny for letting me share the stage with them. And Thomas Rhett because he gave me the jersey and he didn't have to give it to anybody. He decide to give it to somebody and I've very appreciative," she said.
It was not a bad way to spend the first official day of summer break.
