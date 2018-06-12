Philadelphia's 4 favorite spots for low-priced Eastern European fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.
1. Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart
Photo: Christian s./Yelp
Topping the list is Mom Mom's Kitchen and Polish Food Cart. Located at 2551 Orthodox St. in Bridesburg, this spot is the highest-rated budget-friendly Eastern European restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
Mom Mom's first brick and mortar location features traditional Polish fare such as handmade pierogi, kielbasa sandwiches and platters, boiled potatoes and cabbage rolls.
2. Pierogi Factory
Photo: Brad p./Yelp
Next up is Bustleton's Pierogi Factory, situated at 9965 Bustleton Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the Polish spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for those on a budget.
The menu includes potato pancakes, soup and a variety of pierogi. If you can't choose just one, try a combo plate to get a taste of everything.
3. Syrenka Luncheonette
Photo: Brian s./Yelp
Richmond's Syrenka Luncheonette, located at 3173 Richmond St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Polish spot 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews.
This cafeteria-style eatery is helmed by Chef Krystyna Florczack, a self-taught cook who was born and raised in Poland, per its website. The menu includes classic dishes such as blintzes, pyzy (meat dumplings) and bigos, a stew made with sauerkraut, pork and kielbasa.
4. Pierogie Kitchen
Photo: Steve j./Yelp
Pierogie Kitchen, a modern European, vegetarian and Polish eatery in Roxborough, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 81 Yelp reviews. Head over to 648 Roxborough Ave. to see for yourself.
Choose from traditional or gourmet pierogi, stuffed cabbage, borscht and more. Everything is made from scratch daily, inspired by recipes handed down through generations.