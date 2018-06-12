Man picking wife up from work confronts Walmart robbery suspects

Armed confrontation at Delaware Walmart. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Two armed suspects who tried to rob a Walmart in New Castle, Delaware were confronted by a man picking his wife up from work.

It happened just after midnight Tuesday at the store on the 100 block of Wilton Boulevard.

Police said a man holding a gun entered the Walmart and confronted an employee at the register area of the store.

"He went over to a cash register where an employee was and demanded money," said Delaware State Police Sgt. Richard Bratz. "At that point, the suspect shot one round into the ceiling."

A female suspect then entered the store and joined the man.

Police said another employee opened a secured door to an office to determine the cause of the commotion. The female suspect forced her way into the office armed with an unknown type of weapon, police said.

Both suspects entered the office and demanded cash.

Police said the two employees complied with the demands by turning over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspects.

At the same time, a man had just pulled up in front of the Walmart to wait for his wife, who is a cashier at the store.

That man saw the two suspects walk up to the store. He said the male suspect was wearing a mask, dark clothing, and had a gun.

They tapped on the glass door with the gun and went inside, the man said. He at first thought it was a prank, but then heard the gunshot.

That's when he sprang into action.

"I got out of my truck, got underneath my back seat, got my breaker bar, and ran inside," he said.

He then confronted the masked male suspect.

"The guy's looking at me and he said, 'What do you want?' I said, 'I don't want nothing.' He said, 'Are you the man with the key?' I said, 'I ain't got no keys.' And he fired a shot at me," he said.

He said the pair then took off running and he threw the breaker bar at them. Police said the two suspects fled through the lawn and garden door.

Officers did search the store, but the suspects had already left.

No employees or customers were injured during the confrontation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective T Dukes at 302-365-8412 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newswalmartrobberyNew Castle
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News