STABBING

Police: Woman stabbed brothers in Hunting Park, killing 1

Deadly double stabbing in Hunting Park. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are searching for a woman wanted in stabbing a man to death and injuring his brother in Hunting Park.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 4200 block of North 7th street.

A 37-year-old man was found in the second floor bedroom suffering from stab wounds to the chest and the back of the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 30-year-old brother, who was stabbed in the chin, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the victims knew the suspect. There is no motive at this time.

