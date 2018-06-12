Police: Woman stabbed brothers in Hunting Park, killing 1

Philadelphia police are searching for a woman wanted in stabbing a man to death and injuring his brother in Hunting Park.It happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday on the 4200 block of North 7th street.A 37-year-old man was found in the second floor bedroom suffering from stab wounds to the chest and the back of the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.His 30-year-old brother, who was stabbed in the chin, was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Police say the victims knew the suspect. There is no motive at this time.------