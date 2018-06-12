Eagles Super Bowl Parade becomes Jeopardy! clue

No, Carson Wentz and company were not contestants on the show, but the team was part of a clue during the Jeopardy round.
Contestant Catherine selected the category 'Around the U.S.A.' for $200.
The clue read:
"The 2018 Super Bowl Victory Parade ended at the museum steps made famous in this 1976 movie."
Contestant Tracey rang in with the correct question: "What is 'Rocky?'"
Eagles fans are hoping next year, Jeopardy! will have a similar clue about the 2019 Super Bowl Victory Parade.
