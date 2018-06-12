JEOPARDY

Eagles Super Bowl Parade becomes Jeopardy! clue

Eagles Super Bowl Parade is clue on Jeopardy on June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

The Philadelphia Eagles made an appearance on Jeopardy! Monday night.

No, Carson Wentz and company were not contestants on the show, but the team was part of a clue during the Jeopardy round.

Contestant Catherine selected the category 'Around the U.S.A.' for $200.

The clue read:

"The 2018 Super Bowl Victory Parade ended at the museum steps made famous in this 1976 movie."



Contestant Tracey rang in with the correct question: "What is 'Rocky?'"

Eagles fans are hoping next year, Jeopardy! will have a similar clue about the 2019 Super Bowl Victory Parade.

Eagles honored with Philly's first Super Bowl parade. Rick Williams, Cecily Tynan and Jeff Skversky report during Action News at 6 p.m. on February 8, 2018.



