HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police in Hatfield Township are asking for the public's help tracking down two persons of interest in connection with a sexual assault.

Surveillance video shows the victim walking down East Vine Street in Hatfield very early Friday morning. She is seen walking with a man who eventually wraps his arms around her from behind.

A short time later another man walks up. Cris Shanaman, who lives nearby, says it was right around that time when one of her neighbors said he heard something unusual.

"He started hearing noises under the bridge so he looked under the bridge and said, 'What are you doing down there?' and it was a girl saying there were two guys after her," Shanaman said.

Shanaman says when the neighbor went under the bridge, the two men fled the scene on foot.

But the helpful neighbor had a second encounter with these attackers.

"All of a sudden they came out of those pine trees over there and they started running down the road and so he started chasing them again, and the other neighbors called the cops because they heard the loud yelling and the 'I'm gonna get you' kind of thing," said Shanaman.

Now, police are searching for two men seen in surveillance photos, describing them as people of interest in this case. The photos were taken inside a local business a short time before the attack occurred.

Hatfield police officials say they are very eager to speak with anyone who might have information about this case.

"We urge them to contact our police department with anything that may even seem trivial in hopes of identifying these two individuals and continue our investigation," said Cpl. Patrick Hanrahan.

Anyone who recognizes either man is asked to contact the Hatfield Township Police Detective Division at (215)-855-0903 or policetips@hatfield-township.org and reference case #55-18-09250.
