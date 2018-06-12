PETS & ANIMALS

Pit bull grabs baby by diaper, saves her from fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Pit bull saves baby from fire

STOCKTON, Calif. (WPVI) --
A pit bull puppy is being hailed as a hero by a family in Stockton, California.

Baby Masailah and her family's pit bull Sasha were born just days apart. They have a special bond, even sleeping in the same bed and taking baths together.

Now, that bond is even stronger after the family pup became the family hero.

Sunday night, Sasha was in the backyard when Latana Chai, Masailah's mother, noticed the pup started to behave strangely.

"As soon as I opened the door, she runs in, starts barking," Chai described.

At that moment, a fire from a neighbor's home was spreading to the Chai family's home.
When Chai hurried back inside, she found that Sasha had already made her way into the back bedroom of their home.

"I ran into the room and I see Sasha, she has my baby like by the diaper, just dragging her off the bed trying to get her to safety," Chai described.

The family credits Sasha's early warning barks for saving them.

"She's always been a part of the family. Now she just gets steak," Chai said.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogspit bullhouse firefirechild rescuerescueu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bear tranquilized after taking dip in Los Angeles pool
Dog who saved owner from rattlesnake's bite honored at Diamondbacks game
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at Florida beach
Burglar bear breaks into family's car, steals their sweets
Audubon Zoo closed after jaguar escapes exhibit, kills 6 animals
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News