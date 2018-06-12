TRAFFIC

I-95 NB reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Bucks Co.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Penndel: As seen on Action News at 4 p.m., June 12, 2018 (WPVI)

PENNDEL, Pa. (WPVI) --
Interstate 95 northbound in Bucks County has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash earlier Tuesday.

Pennsylvania State Police were called shortly after 11:30 a.m. to I-95 near the exit for Business Route 1.

The crash involved at least three vehicles.

A number of ambulances and emergency crews could be seen from Sky 6 cameras.



Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least one person being taken from one vehicle to an ambulance on a stretcher.

There is no official word on the number of injured.

