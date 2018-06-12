Food and fitness: Check out 3 new businesses to debut in Kensington

Lost Bread Company
1313 N. Howard St.
Photo: Xiao Z./Yelp
Lost Bread Company is a bakery helmed by James Beard finalist Alex Bois.
This new shop uses locally sourced grains and its own stone mill to create bread, granola and fresh frozen pastas and more, according to its website. Offerings include a hearty bread with olives and citrus, loaves of smoked potato sunflower, soft pretzel rolls and garlic herb focaccia.
Lost Bread Company's current Yelp rating of five stars out of four reviews indicates positive attention from users.
David M. noted, "Three words: pretzel shortbread cookies. Buy them, eat them, repeat. Also, the garlic focaccia was pretty fantastic."
Yelper Rachael P. wrote, "Absolutely stellar breads from fresh, locally milled grains. Don't forget to get the pretzel shortbread -- they're delicious and addictive!"
Lost Bread Company is open from 5-10 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed Monday-Thursday.)
Cadence
161 W. Girard Ave.
Photo: cadence/Yelp
Cadence is a New American spot offering dinner and Sunday brunch.
The menu uses regional ingredients for its dishes, such as bison tartare with huckleberries, egg yolk and beet rye bread, and Rohan duck with mushrooms, winter greens and grilled chicories.
Cadence currently holds four stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Bryan D., who reviewed the eatery on June 6, wrote, "Amazing. Some of the best food I've had in the city. World-class dishes, but very reasonably priced. Everything from the food to the ambiance to the staff was perfect."
Renee B. noted, "Cadence is the place to go if you enjoy inventive dishes with unique flavor profiles. The four-course tasting menu is a good option if you want to try one thing from each section of the menu."
Cadence is open from 5:30-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30-10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Revolution Fitness Factory
1516 N. Fifth St., Unit 104
Photo: Aristeo D./Yelp
Revolution Fitness Factory is a new fitness studio and personal training spot designed to help clients meet their fitness goals.
With a focus on specialized workouts, Revolution incorporates boot camp, yoga, dance and more into its training programs. Drop in for a group class or purchase a monthly package.
Yelp users are excited about Revolution Fitness Factory, which currently holds five stars out of 11 reviews on the site.
Yelper Michael C. wrote, "Been a member since day one and couldn't be happier with the decision. The studio is spacious, bright, clean, and completely judgement free."
Yelper Aimee O. wrote, "I took Caitlin's Sunday morning yoga class and was extremely impressed by the quality of the class. She was extremely knowledgeable and helped guide me through all of the poses."
Revolution Fitness Factory is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-6:30 p.m. on Friday, 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sunday.