Japanese eatery Tomo Sushi & Ramen opens in Old City

A new Japanese restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Old City, Tomo Sushi & Ramen, is located at 228 Arch St.
The kitchen is helmed by Andy Kho, formerly of Kisso Sushi, and the new eatery features weekday lunch specials at the sushi bar, reports Philly.com. On the menu, look for traditional tonkotsu ramen, a vegan sushi roll topped with thinly sliced strawberries, a sashimi plate, colorful bowls of chirashi and more.
This new spot is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.
The new sushi bar is off to a strong start with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.
Brie C., who reviewed the new eatery on June 12, wrote, "Vegetarian ramen and vegetarian gyoza were excellent! Great decor and ambiance. Server and chefs were professional and friendly."
Yelper Bruce B. added, "Excellent sushi. The service was top notch and the vibe was very relaxed. I highly recommend The Brian and The Margarita special rolls, but everything was good. We made reservations and I'm glad we did because every table was filled."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tomo Sushi & Ramen is open from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 4:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 4:30-9:30 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
