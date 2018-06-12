COMMUNITY & EVENTS

6 Rutgers students honored for saving man from his burning home

EMBED </>More Videos

Rutgers students honored for heroism: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 12, 2018. (WPVI)

By
CAMDEN, N.J. --
Six Rutgers University students were honored Tuesday night for saving a 90-year-old man during a raging fire at a Camden duplex back in March.

Students Vanessa Solis Palma, Sehwan Park and Tammy Meneses were outside when they noticed flames shooting from the third floor of a nearby building.

They called 911 and started yelling. Their screams got the attention of three other students: Corey Zytko, Jonathan Perez-Gayton and Matteo Resanovic.

"Our first reaction was to go help, we dashed to the building, Corey went to get security, me and Matteo started getting people's attention from both buildings," said Jonathan Perez-Gayton. "Matteo decided to break in to get access to people inside."

Matteo Resanovic ran to the second floor where 90-year-old Albert Parker was awakened from a deep slumber.

"He doesn't understand what's happening and we're yelling 'Fire, Fire, Fire' and the only thing in his head was, 'My son, my son, my son,'" said Resanovic.

Corey Zytko explained: "his son Johnny was upstairs, he said that at least four or five times the entire night."

Unfortunately, they were unable to save Mr. Parker's son. The students, however, are grateful they were able to save the 90-year-old.

"We all just reacted to it, we were trying to look out for others, there's a lot of bad things in the world and we're just trying to be one of those good Samaritans, I guess you can say," said Zytko.

On behalf of a grateful city, Mayor Moran handed out proclamations to each of the six students, commending their roles in saving lives that night.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsawardbuilding firerutgers university
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News