6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

By
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the Red Owl Tavern in Center City for their Organic Chicken with Israeli Couscous and Vegetables recipe.

The Meal

Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken with Israeli Couscous and Vegetables (Serves 2-3)

Couscous
Put 1 Cup of Israeli couscous in a heat-resistant dish.
Add 1 Cup of boiling water and cover with plastic wrap for 3-4 minutes.
Chef Tip: The couscous is such a fine grain, you don't need to cook it on the stovetop

Boneless Chicken Breast
Add oil to pan on stove and preheat with medium heat
Chef tip: You can use canola, vegetable or a canola/olive oil blend. The chef recommends against using straight olive oil as it will burn.



1 boneless organic chicken breast (6-8 oz)
Chef Tip: Take the skin off the chicken if you want to make the dish healthier

Cut the chicken into small cubes
Chef Tip: The smaller the cubes, the faster it cooks

Season chicken with 1 tsp kosher or sea salt (and 1 pinch black pepper, if desired)
Place cubes in hot pan with oil and sauté approx. 2 minutes on each side

While the chicken and couscous are cooking, prepare your vegetables

6 Romanesco florets
3 heirloom carrots, cut about inch thick
Chef Tip: You can substitute any variety of carrots

6 grape tomatoes, halved
1 shallot sliced
Chef Tip: You can substitute onions, scallions or any aromatic

After 2 minutes, flip the chicken cubes and start adding your vegetables
Chef Tip: Add Romanesco, carrots and shallots first and then tomatoes after 1 minute

Add a pinch of serrano chili for some heat
Add your couscous to the pan with the chicken and vegetables
Squeeze in juice from one lime
Chef Tip: The acid from the lime will enhance the flavor of the vegetables

Toss in a handful of golden raisins and a handful of slivered almonds just before you take the pan off the heat.

Toss, plate & serve.

The Deal
Red Owl Tavern is offering a free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through June.
Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.

Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
http://redowltavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RedOwlTavern/

------
