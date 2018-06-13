6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken

The Meal
Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken with Israeli Couscous and Vegetables (Serves 2-3)
Couscous
Put 1 Cup of Israeli couscous in a heat-resistant dish.
Add 1 Cup of boiling water and cover with plastic wrap for 3-4 minutes.
Chef Tip: The couscous is such a fine grain, you don't need to cook it on the stovetop
Boneless Chicken Breast
Add oil to pan on stove and preheat with medium heat
Chef tip: You can use canola, vegetable or a canola/olive oil blend. The chef recommends against using straight olive oil as it will burn.
1 boneless organic chicken breast (6-8 oz)
Chef Tip: Take the skin off the chicken if you want to make the dish healthier
Cut the chicken into small cubes
Chef Tip: The smaller the cubes, the faster it cooks
Season chicken with 1 tsp kosher or sea salt (and 1 pinch black pepper, if desired)
Place cubes in hot pan with oil and sauté approx. 2 minutes on each side
While the chicken and couscous are cooking, prepare your vegetables
6 Romanesco florets
3 heirloom carrots, cut about inch thick
Chef Tip: You can substitute any variety of carrots
6 grape tomatoes, halved
1 shallot sliced
Chef Tip: You can substitute onions, scallions or any aromatic
After 2 minutes, flip the chicken cubes and start adding your vegetables
Chef Tip: Add Romanesco, carrots and shallots first and then tomatoes after 1 minute
Add a pinch of serrano chili for some heat
Add your couscous to the pan with the chicken and vegetables
Squeeze in juice from one lime
Chef Tip: The acid from the lime will enhance the flavor of the vegetables
Toss in a handful of golden raisins and a handful of slivered almonds just before you take the pan off the heat.
Toss, plate & serve.
The Deal
Red Owl Tavern is offering a free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through June.
Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.
Red Owl Tavern
433 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
http://redowltavern.com/
https://www.facebook.com/RedOwlTavern/
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps