6 Minute Meal & Deal: Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli heads to the Red Owl Tavern in Center City for their Organic Chicken with Israeli Couscous and Vegetables recipe.Red Owl Tavern's Organic Chicken with Israeli Couscous and Vegetables (Serves 2-3)CouscousPut 1 Cup of Israeli couscous in a heat-resistant dish.Add 1 Cup of boiling water and cover with plastic wrap for 3-4 minutes.Chef Tip: The couscous is such a fine grain, you don't need to cook it on the stovetopBoneless Chicken BreastAdd oil to pan on stove and preheat with medium heatChef tip: You can use canola, vegetable or a canola/olive oil blend. The chef recommends against using straight olive oil as it will burn.1 boneless organic chicken breast (6-8 oz)Chef Tip: Take the skin off the chicken if you want to make the dish healthierCut the chicken into small cubesChef Tip: The smaller the cubes, the faster it cooksSeason chicken with 1 tsp kosher or sea salt (and 1 pinch black pepper, if desired)Place cubes in hot pan with oil and sauté approx. 2 minutes on each sideWhile the chicken and couscous are cooking, prepare your vegetables6 Romanesco florets3 heirloom carrots, cut about inch thickChef Tip: You can substitute any variety of carrots6 grape tomatoes, halved1 shallot slicedChef Tip: You can substitute onions, scallions or any aromaticAfter 2 minutes, flip the chicken cubes and start adding your vegetablesChef Tip: Add Romanesco, carrots and shallots first and then tomatoes after 1 minuteAdd a pinch of serrano chili for some heatAdd your couscous to the pan with the chicken and vegetablesSqueeze in juice from one limeChef Tip: The acid from the lime will enhance the flavor of the vegetablesToss in a handful of golden raisins and a handful of slivered almonds just before you take the pan off the heat.Toss, plate & serve.Red Owl Tavern is offering a free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through June.Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.Red Owl Tavern433 Chestnut StPhiladelphia, PA 19106(215) 923-2267