SIX FLAGS

Six Flags Great Adventure opens 7-story CYBORG Cyber Spin

New Cyborg Cyber Spin ride opens at Six Flags. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Six Flags Great Adventure's new gyroscope-themed thrill ride CYBORG Cyber Spin opens to the public on Wednesday.

The amusement park in Jackson, New Jersey says the ride is the first of its kind anywhere in the world.

It is also first ride themed to the DC superhero Cyborg.

The Cyber Spin takes riders up seven stories as they're flipped around.

"After approaching this seven-story giant through Metropolis, you'll board a 24-seat gondola and prepare to take to the skies. As the ride raises off the ground, the ride begins to spin on all three axis independently as the movements grow larger and faster and you fly head-over-heels for an out-of-this-world ride like nothing you've ever experienced before. As the spinning slows, CYBORG brings the axis back together and lowers you back to earth," Six Flags says.

So, will you take a spin?

