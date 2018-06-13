ENTERTAINMENT

Awaiting sentencing, Fyre Festival promoter arrested again

Billy McFarland, the promoter of the failed Fyre Festival in the Bahamas, leaves federal court after pleading guilty to wire fraud charges, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK --
The promoter of a failed music festival in the Bahamas has been arrested on new fraud charges as he awaits sentencing in the earlier fraud case.

Billy McFarland was ordered detained Tuesday after his arrest on charges he operated a sham ticket scheme, selling fraudulent tickets to music and sporting events.

His lawyer says his client was victimized by a corrupt worker. Investors in the 2017 Fyre Festival lost over $26 million in what was billed as "the cultural experience of the decade."

Prosecutors say McFarland committed crimes even after he pleaded guilty in March to defrauding investors and vendors in the Fyre Festival. They say the 26-year-old McFarland went on to sell fraudulent tickets totaling almost $100,000 to various events.

McFarland will be sentenced on June 21 in the festival fraud.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentu.s. & worldconcertfestivalfraud
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Video Essay: Nuevofest takes over World Cafe Live
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Firefly Music Festival sold to Coachella producer AEG Presents
'Brady Bunch' house up for sale for nearly $2M
Comcast dropping out of Fox bidding war
Bruce Springsteen surprises audience at Billy Joel concert
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News