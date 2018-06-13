EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3597513" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> SUV slams into in building on Black Horse Pike: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018.

A collision involving two vehicles sent one crashing into a massage parlor building in Runnemede Wednesday morning.Police say a Ford Explorer in a crash with a Ford pickup truck went flying into the business. The truck is still stuck in the building.It happened before 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Black Horse Pike.The driver of the Explorer is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.There's no word about any other injuries.Traffic was delayed near the scene as first responders assessed the damage and worked to clear the scene.------