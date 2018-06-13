TRAFFIC

SUV slams into in massage parlor on Black Horse Pike in Runnemede, N.J.

SUV slams into massage parlor on Black Horse Pike. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A collision involving two vehicles sent one crashing into a massage parlor building in Runnemede Wednesday morning.

Police say a Ford Explorer in a crash with a Ford pickup truck went flying into the business. The truck is still stuck in the building.

It happened before 7 a.m. in the 1000 block of North Black Horse Pike.

SUV slams into in building on Black Horse Pike: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 13, 2018.


The driver of the Explorer is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

There's no word about any other injuries.

Traffic was delayed near the scene as first responders assessed the damage and worked to clear the scene.

