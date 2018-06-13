Video shows sex assault suspect entering home in Olney

Video shows sex assault suspect entering home in Olney. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4pm on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help identifying a man caught on camera before and after sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

It happened on May 25 at 3:20 a.m. in the 100 block of East Godfrey Ave. in Olney.

Home surveillance video shows the man entering the woman's apartment through a rear sliding door from her second-floor balcony.

Police say between the time he entered and exited the apartment, the man walked into the woman's bedroom and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping. The victim's four-year-old son was sleeping in the next bedroom when it happened.

The woman jumped out of bed, ran out of the apartment and banged on a neighbor's door. The suspect fled through the sliding-glass door.

The suspect is seen covering his face as if he knew where the surveillance camera was located.

Police have been showing the video to residents of the complex and community to see if anyone recognizes him.

"She did report that, on April 4, she thought she saw someone looking in her windows in the middle of the night. It could indeed be the same individual coming back," said Capt. Mark Bergman.

Investigators have released the following description of the suspect:

Black male, 20-28 years old, 6'0", 225 lbs, husky build, wearing a white shirt, and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspect is asked to contact Det. Terry at the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit: 215-685-3251/3252.
