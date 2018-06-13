U.S. & WORLD

Watch video with new warnings about driving drowsy

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video with new warnings about driving drowsy. Gio Benitez reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

There is a new warning about the dangers of drowsy driving as millions of Americans get ready to hit the road over the summer.

Law enforcement officials say they want you to be careful, as you get ready to hit the road for summer vacation.

They are using a dramatic, out of control crash in Florida to get their point across.

We should warn you, the video is alarming, but the driver is fortunately okay.

ABC's reporter Gio Benitez reports on the dangers of drowsy driving.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficu.s. & worlddrivingsleep
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News