FOOD & DRINK

Hungry for bulgogi? Koreana makes its debut in Center City

Photo: Rebecca C./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Korean fusion spot has opened its doors in Center City. Called Koreana, the fresh addition is located at 37 S. 19th St.

Koreana's diverse menu includes everything from spicy chicken wings and kimchi fried rice to deep-fried tofu, ramen, hot pot with bulgogi beef and bubble tea.

Delivery is also available with a 10 percent discount for students.

The restaurant is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Zhenqi L., who reviewed the new spot on June 9, wrote, "We are so happy that this place opened in Center City. ... Casual vibe, great food and super affordable price."

Yelper Rebecca C. added, "Awesome addition to the Korean offerings in Center City! The kimbap was pretty good and at a good price, and their kimchi fried rice was really delicious and filling."

Head on over to check it out: Koreana is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News