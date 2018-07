Hungry for bulgogi? Koreana makes its debut in Center City

A new Korean fusion spot has opened its doors in Center City. Called Koreana , the fresh addition is located at 37 S. 19th St.Koreana's diverse menu includes everything from spicy chicken wings and kimchi fried rice to deep-fried tofu, ramen, hot pot with bulgogi beef and bubble tea.Delivery is also available with a 10 percent discount for students.The restaurant is still getting its social media footprint started, so stay tuned for more from the business online.With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition is on its way to developing a local fan base.Zhenqi L., who reviewed the new spot on June 9, wrote , "We are so happy that this place opened in Center City. ... Casual vibe, great food and super affordable price."Yelper Rebecca C. added , "Awesome addition to the Korean offerings in Center City! The kimbap was pretty good and at a good price, and their kimchi fried rice was really delicious and filling."Head on over to check it out: Koreana is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)