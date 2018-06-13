Craving seafood? Here are Philadelphia's top 5 options

FOOD & DRINK

Do you have seafood on the brain?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Luke's Lobster Rittenhouse



Photo: luke's lobster rittenhouse/Yelp

Topping the list is Luke's Lobster Rittenhouse. Located at 130 S. 17th St., this BYOB restaurant is the highest rated seafood spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 894 reviews on Yelp. The chain, with outposts around the U.S. and in Japan, has a second Philly location at Market East.

The menu includes lobster, shrimp and crab rolls along with customizable salads. If you have trouble deciding, check out the combos like Luke's Favorite which comes with a lobster roll, chips and slaw, or the Lobster Trap featuring a lobster tail and seasonal soup.

2. Little Fish



Photo: elva l./Yelp

Next up is Bella Vista's Little Fish, situated at 746 S. Sixth St. With 4.5 stars out of 467 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

Chef Alexander Yoon's seasonal dishes focus on fresh, simple ingredients, per the restaurant's website. This spot is known for its Sunday tasting menu, which features a unique five-course meal.

3. Oyster House



Photo: Elva l./Yelp

Rittenhouse's Oyster House, located at 1516 Sansom St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it four stars out of 1,077 reviews.

A raw oyster bar takes center stage at this spot, which offers a variety of shellfish, soup and more. Expect to find dishes like sauteed mussels, Maryland crab cake and grilled baby octopus. Take a look at the menus here.

4. Fond



Photo: john r./Yelp
Fond, a contemporary American spot that offers seafood and more in Passyunk Square, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 303 Yelp reviews.

The bar features Tuesday oyster specials, and the seasonal menu includes dishes like tuna tartare, grilled octopus and scallops. Head over to 1537 S. 11th St. to see for yourself.

5. Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House



photo: Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House/Yelp

Over in Rittenhouse, check out Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, which has earned four stars out of 807 reviews on Yelp. You can find the steakhouse and traditional American spot, which offers seafood and more, at 1426-1428 Chestnut St. With 14 U.S. locations, this is the restaurant group's only outpost in Philly.

Alaskan king crab legs, seared Chilean sea bass, fried calamari and lobster tail are just a few of the seafood options at Del Frisco's. Check out the lunch, dinner and bar menus here.
