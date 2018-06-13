1 person hurt in vehicle crash in Delaware

Delaware State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash where one person was seriously injured.The accident happened shortly before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday at Lancaster Ave and Hercules Road.Police say the vehicle was traveling north on Lancaster Pike when it crossed the center median and into the southbound side where it struck a utility pole.The 25-year-old male driver was taken to Christiana Care Hospital by helicopter.Police believe that a medical emergency caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle.Lancaster Pike was closed at the accident scene from Hercules Road to Old Wilmington Road, but has since reopened.------