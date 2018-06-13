HEALTH & FITNESS

CDC: Pre-term births rise for third straight year

CDC: Pre-term births rise for third straight year - Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More babies are being born early in the United States, despite major public health campaigns.

Nearly 1 of every 10 babies is now born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, which is the earliest date they're considered "full term."

The Centers for Disease Control says this is the third year in a row the rate went up.

The early births mean more breathing problems, infections, and even death. The U.S. has more premature births than most other developed countries.

