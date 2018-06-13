HEALTH & FITNESS

Hospitals should be more transparent about costs, study says

Hospitals should be more transparent with costs, study says - Sharrie WIlliams reports during Action News at 5pm on June 13, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If hospitals want to improve their bottom line and make patients happier, they should be more transparent about their prices.

That's the word from a new study of outpatient surgery centers by Johns Hopkins University.

Researchers found that centers which publicly listed prices for common operations, such as tonsillectomies, got more business.

Their patients were also more satisfied with their experience.

Officials at the centers said they'd recommend price transparency for others.

