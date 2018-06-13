Parents of baby found in crawl space face homicide charges

SINKING SPRING, Pa. --
The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are now facing criminal homicide charges.

Shaun Oxenreider, 25, and Samantha Trump, 27, were earlier charged in Berks County with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.

Authorities say Harper Trump's body was found March 20 in a trash bag in a plastic container filled with cat litter at the Springfield Township complex.

An autopsy concluded she died around January 1 from blunt force head trauma and had rib fractures.

The defendants remain in prison in lieu of $250,000 bail each.

Messages left with their legal representatives after business hours Wednesday weren't immediately returned; Oxenreider's attorney earlier said his client wasn't the primary caregiver.

