Parents of baby found in crawl space face homicide charges

The parents of a 6-month-old girl found dead in a storage container in a crawl space in their Pennsylvania home are now facing criminal homicide charges.Shaun Oxenreider, 25, and Samantha Trump, 27, were earlier charged in Berks County with concealing the death of a child, abuse of a corpse and conspiracy.Authorities say Harper Trump's body was found March 20 in a trash bag in a plastic container filled with cat litter at the Springfield Township complex.An autopsy concluded she died around January 1 from blunt force head trauma and had rib fractures.The defendants remain in prison in lieu of $250,000 bail each.Messages left with their legal representatives after business hours Wednesday weren't immediately returned; Oxenreider's attorney earlier said his client wasn't the primary caregiver.------