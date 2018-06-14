PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles' ongoing Super Bowl celebration culminates Thursday night when the players receive their championship rings.

After that, coach Doug Pederson wants the team to move on and shed their underdog persona that got them to their first title.

"I want those guys to remember it, I want those guys to embrace it," Pederson said of the title run, but stressed the importance of turning the page mentally. "It's a great motivating factor for us to sort of rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog, but be the hunted, have the target on our back."

Pederson has an exact date and time when he wants the Super Bowl celebration to end and the transformation to take place: 12:01 a.m., June 15.

"Honestly, after the ring ceremony, to me, we've put that to bed, we've put that to rest, and we move onto 2018," he said at the start of minicamp Tuesday.

The party has been ongoing since the Eagles captured their first Super Bowl title by upending the New England Patriots on Feb. 4. Over the weekend, a group that included Pederson, quarterback Carson Wentz and owner Jeffrey Lurie, with the Lombardi trophy in tow, were brought on stage to be honored at the Kenny Chesney concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

EMBED More News Videos

Delaware girl gets pulled on stage at Kenny Chesney concert: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 6 p.m., June 11, 2018


Pederson noted that he was at a pair of events on Monday, and said the city remains "on fire."

"It's great. I love it," Pederson said."The fans are excited, and they should be."

But there is a 2018 season to tend to. The long postseason run and subsequent celebration has equaled a shortened offseason. With training camp just over a month away now, the coach believes it's about time to flip the switch mentally.
"When we come back July 25th, in two weeks we're playing a football game," he said, "so that's our focus."

ESPN contributed to this report

