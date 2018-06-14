EDUCATION

Classes canceled after bullet found in Lehigh Valley school

Lower Macungie school canceled after bullet found. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A bullet found at a Lehigh County school has prompted administrators to cancel the last day of classes on Thursday.

Students at Eyer Middle School in Lower Macungie Township were sent home early Wednesday. The bullet was found that morning.

Students were told to stay in their classrooms, as police investigated.

School district leaders say police feel there is no threat, but they canceled school to give authorities more time to investigate.
