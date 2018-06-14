Classes canceled after bullet found in Lehigh Valley school

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --A bullet found at a Lehigh County school has prompted administrators to cancel the last day of classes on Thursday.
Students at Eyer Middle School in Lower Macungie Township were sent home early Wednesday. The bullet was found that morning.
Students were told to stay in their classrooms, as police investigated.
School district leaders say police feel there is no threat, but they canceled school to give authorities more time to investigate.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps