Study: Video games can become addictive

There's yet another reason for parents to keep a closer watch on their kids and video games.Researchers at the University of California say that video games, including the popular game 'Fortnite,' can become addictive and affect children's brains, much like like alcoholism or drug abuse.The researchers believe kids are especially vulnerable because their brains are still growing. While a child's reward system is developed, the self-control section of their brain is not, leaving them vulnerable to the negative effects with heavy video game usage.