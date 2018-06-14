U.S. & WORLD

Study: Video games can become addictive

EMBED </>More Videos

Study: Video games addictive for children. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

There's yet another reason for parents to keep a closer watch on their kids and video games.

Researchers at the University of California say that video games, including the popular game 'Fortnite,' can become addictive and affect children's brains, much like like alcoholism or drug abuse.

EMBED More News Videos

Fortnite obsession spreads to adults: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 14, 2018


The researchers believe kids are especially vulnerable because their brains are still growing. While a child's reward system is developed, the self-control section of their brain is not, leaving them vulnerable to the negative effects with heavy video game usage.

EMBED More News Videos

Action News Investigates: Fortnite frenzy: Chad Pradelli reports on Action News at 11 p.m., February 26, 2018



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthu.s. & worldhealthcheckvideo gameentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Fortnite' frenzy takes over gaming world
Adults succumbing to 'Fortnite' frenzy
U.S. & WORLD
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
ESPYS: Jim Kelly to be honored amid cancer fight
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News