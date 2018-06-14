Craving fresh food? Here are University City's 3 newest options for wraps, salads and more

Pita Chip
3601 Market St., Unit 3.
Photo: Dre S./Yelp
Pita Chip is a fast-casual Mediterranean spot that also has a location near Temple University. Similar to Chipotle, Pita Chip employs a build-your-own model, where visitors can customize their own wraps, rice bowls or salad bowls.
The menu also offers a variety of sides, including fries, hummus, grilled veggies and more. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of two reviews, Pita Chip has been getting positive attention.
Yelper David S. wrote, "This place is great! The garlic sauce is to die for. And if you like hot sauce they have a homemade sauce that has good heat and great flavor. The bowls are amazing and the decor here is really cool!"
Yuanyuan F. noted, "Price is reasonable, food is decent, a great place to grab a workday lunch in University City. Also, you can jump the line by ordering ahead through Yelp/Grubhub."
Pita Chip is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Dk Sushi
3401 Walnut St.
Photo: n n./Yelp
Dk Sushi is a sushi bar with a modern, well-lit interior and both dine-in and takeout options.
The salmon box includes edamame, a salmon roll, two pieces of salmon sushi, a spicy salmon roll, avocado and rice. Or, get a more general package with edamame, two pieces of salmon sushi, two pieces of yellowtail sushi, tuna roll, two pieces of tuna sushi and more.
Dk Sushi currently holds 3.5 stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Brendan S. wrote, "The meal is packed neatly in a cute little DK box. All the sides (wasabi, ginger, soy sauce, a spicy sauce) are in their own labeled containers. The sushi itself was unbelievable. The fish was so fresh and abundant and the rice was incredible."
Grace F. noted, "The food is a little pricey but it's definitely worth a try. I got the tempura shrimp over rice and it was super tasty and the perfect lunch amount. The sauce that it comes with is delicious. It's super fresh and made to order."
Dk Sushi is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
Pret
2955 Market St.
Photo: L S./Yelp
Pret is a breakfast and brunch bakery with over 450 shops worldwide. Craving a salad? Try the pesto chicken and mozzarella salad: sliced chargrilled chicken (antibiotic-free) over a bed of mesclun topped with pesto, mozzarella, basil, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes and lemon, drizzled with maple Dijon dressing.
Or check out a Pret specialty: spinach and tomato mac and cheese. Ingredients include ditalini pasta mixed with cheddar, cauliflower florets, fresh spinach, grape tomatoes, panko breadcrumbs and a dash of black pepper.
Pret's current rating of 4.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Altinay A. wrote, "I decided to get the quinoa with spinach, purple mashed potatoes, avocado, sweet potatoes and chicken. It tasted so great. I also got the orange juice, which tasted very fresh and organic."
Blake F. noted, "When you walk in, you are greeted by a nice large selection of grab-and-go items including breakfast sandwiches, stuffed croissants and oatmeal. Next to that, they had a variety of drinks including fresh lemonade, orange juice and more."
Pret is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.