What's the Deal: Easy, budget-friendly Father's Day gifts

What's the Deal: Father's Day Gift Guide - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on June 14, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Sunday is Father's Day and if you're short on time or cash, we've got some easy and budget-friendly gift ideas for the special man in your life.

The National Retail Federation says shoppers will spend about 15 and a half billion dollars on dad this year and the average person will spend about $133 dollars.

Among the most popular gifts are clothing, electronics and gift cards. To that end, stores are rolling out some hot deals for dad.

Major retailers, from department stores to hardware and home supply stores are slashing some items for dad up to 60% percent off.

Our friends at Slickdeals say when it comes to gift cards, many people don't realize you can buy them at a discount.

Sites like Raise, Cardcash and Cardpool allow people to sell gift cards they don't plan on using - which means you can grab one for less than face value.

Also, consider the gift of time. If you haven't spent quality time with your dad in a while, SlickDeals says consider a hike, a fun drive or a trip to the beach or park this weekend - the weather looks great for it!

Finally, consider homemade. We know "it's the thought that counts" so think about making him a nice meal, a thoughtful card, or give him coupons for activities he can redeem. And if he's a grandad, get the kids to make something!

