Weekend Action: Things to do around the region for Father's Day

Jeeps invade Wildwood's beaches and festivals and Broadway shows will make your dad smile. (WPVI)

There are lots of activities to celebrate with dad this Father's Day weekend. Tamala Edwards

JEEP BEACH INVASION

Jeeps invade the Wildwoods' beaches in the Fourth Annual Jeep Beach Invasion. More than 2,100 Jeeps of all makes and models will be showcased throughout the weekend. Wildwood Jeep Invasion

FATHERFEST
The American Helicopter Museum and Education Center in West Chester is hosting FatherFest. It features various aircraft from military to home-built, antique cars and motorcycles, food trucks, a beer garden and games. FatherFest runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Sunday. Plan your visit

NEWTOWN FOOD TRUCK FEST
In Bucks County, you can check out the second Annual Newtown Food Truck Fest. More than 25 food trucks will be offering a variety of foods and desserts from noon-7 p.m. on Sunday. Trucks and info
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

JUNETEENTH PARADE

Saturday is the Juneteenth Family Celebration in Germantown. It features historical reenactments, a food and drink marketplace, performance arts, exhibits. The free event runs noon to 8 p.m.
6abc celebrates Juneteenth | Info

ISLAMIC HERITAGE FESTIVAL
The Islamic Heritage Festival is Saturday. It's expected to be particularly festive as it comes near the end of Ramadan. The day kicks off with a parade, starting at 4th & Chestnut Streets. The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. at Penn's Landing Great Plaza. Events and times

UNION HOST RED BULLS IN CHESTER
The Union host the New York Red Bulls Saturday. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Buy Union tix
Two of the city's theaters are closing out their seasons with two of the most popular musicals.

ALADDIN AT ACADEMY OF MUSIC
Discover a whole new world with Aladdin. The Disney musical is playing at the Academy of Music. Performances run through July 1st. Buy Aladdin tickets
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
