EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3605033" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Philadelphia Eagles' Dave Spadaro stopped by during Action News Mornings on June 15, 2018 to give viewers a look at one of the team's Super Bowl LII championship rings.

The Philadelphia Eagles organization received their Super Bowl rings in South Philadelphia Thursday night and the hardware is laced in diamonds.There was no chalk talk on the red carpet, only talk of ring size and bling."I can't even wear it for more than 5, 10 minutes," said cornerback Jalen Mills. "It's so big."Running back Corey Clement said, "Tons of diamonds. Tons of diamonds. Tons of diamonds.""Mr. Lurie asked if we wanted it to be modest and the answer was we don't want it to be modest," said safety Malcolm Jenkins.Owner Jeffrey Lurie said after the win there was a team meeting where it was discussed what the rings would look like."It was like maybe we should go the elegant route, and all the players said no, no, no," he said.Modest would be an understatement, meaning the new rings will be closely guarded."You're going to see it every day for a minute, and then it's going to go in a nice safe place and will only come out on occasion," said defensive end Brandon Graham.The Eagles released the following statement late Thursday night:-----