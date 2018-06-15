PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Four people are hospitalized after being hit by gunfire in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.
It happened after 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Penn Street.
Police arrived at the scene to find 18 shell casings from a semi-automatic weapon.
The gunfire also hit two cars parked on the block.
Authorities say one of the victims ran into a nearby bar to take cover.
All four were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle.
All were listed in stable condition.
