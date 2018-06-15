Suspect sought after shooting in Frankford section of Philadelphia

Suspect sought after shooting in Frankford: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are on the hunt for a suspect after a shooting in the Frankford section of Philadelphia.

The violent scene played out in the 4800 block of Griscom Street just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Police arrived after hearing gunfire and saw the suspect and the victim struggling.

Action News is told the victim was shot several times by the suspect and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The shooter was able to get away. SWAT officers and a K-9 unit were called in to help search.

Police say the victim will face gun charges, because they saw him throw a gun into the street.

