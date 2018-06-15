Welp, this isn't good. Truck just flipped at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge WB in Old City. Traffic is getting by, but expect delays. Coming into Philadelphia, you may want to use the Betsy Ross or Walt Whitman. @6abc#6abctraffic pic.twitter.com/qOvDFs9DI2 — Matt Pellman (@MattPellman) June 15, 2018

A crash involving a tractor-trailer continues to cause delays on the Ben Franklin Bridge heading into Philadelphia.The crash happened at 5:30 a.m. Friday at the base of the bridge on the Philadelphia side.Police tell Action News the driver lost control, causing the big rig to flip, landing on its side.Video from Sky 6 near the scene showed the truck blocking two left lanes.It took hours for crews using inflatable devices and a crane to right the vehicle.At 10:30 a.m. the truck had been uprighted, but the two left lanes remained blocked.Delays for motorists traveling into Philadelphia from Camden persisted.