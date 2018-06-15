Officials: Bensalem gas station explosion caused by vacuum

BENSALEM, Pa. --
Officials say an electric shop vacuum caused the gas station explosion in Bucks County that killed one man and left another critically injured.

Bensalem Fire and Rescue said Thursday that 63-year-old Joe Vigilante was using the vacuum to remove water from a vault surrounding one of the station's 8,000-gallon gasoline tanks when the blast happened Tuesday.
The blast buried Vigilante, who was the co-owner of the Bensalem gas station, and seriously burned part-time worker Frank Tomasiello.

Vigilante's body was recovered from the rubble late Wednesday.

Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rob Sponheimer tells The Inquirer that Vigilante often used the vacuum to clear the vault, and it's unclear why Tuesday was any different.

The explosion has been ruled accidental.
