Freebie Friday: Tons of Father's Day freebies for dad

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's Father's Day weekend and there's tons of free stuff on tap for dads and families of all ages!

FATHER'S DAY FREEBIES
Free water ice for Dad

Mama Maria's Homemade Italian Ice on the 2900 block of Aramingo Avenue is treating dad to a free small water ice this Sunday from noon to 9pm.

Free root beer float for Dad

Bring dad into P'unk Burger on East Passyunk Avenue and they will treat him to a free root beer float from 10am to 10pm Sunday. Dad even gets to pick which kind of ice cream!

Free pizza for Dad

On Father's Day, bring dad to any of the city's four SliCE locations (Italian Market, Rittenhouse, Fishtown or Washington Twp., N.J.) and they will treat him to a free slice of pizza! Dine-in only.

Free frozen yogurt for Dad

TCBY is showing the love for dad's by giving them a free 6 oz cup of frozen yogurt this Father's Day.
Free cookie for Dad

Potbelly Sandwich Shops are giving dads who stop in a free cookie - Saturday and Sunday!

Free beer and virtual experience for Dad

Mad Rex Restaurant and Virtual Reality Lounge, located at 1000 Frankford Avenue in the city's Fishtown neighborhood, is honoring Dads this Father's Day with free Beer and BBQ. Dad will enjoy a complimentary draft plus free virtual reality experiences in the VR lounge.

OTHER FREEBIES
Free smoothie

Friday, June 15, is National Flip Flop Day! Wear yours to your local Tropical Smoothie Cafe and get a free smoothie from 2pm - 7pm!
Free milkshakes

Next Thursday, June 21st, is free shake day at Wayback Burgers. Customers can get a free black and white milkshake when you stop in!

Free Hot Wheels car

On June 16th from 10am to 1pm, participating Target locations will be hosting a event where kids get a free Hot Wheels car to customize and race.

