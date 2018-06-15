FOOD & DRINK

Explore the newest restaurants to launch in Philadelphia

Photo: Tomo Sushi & Ramen/Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in getting the lowdown on recent restaurant additions to Philadelphia? From a Korean fusion joint to a classic deli, read on for a rundown of the newest nosh nooks to open for business near you.

Koreana



Photo: Koreana/Yelp

A new addition to Rittenhouse, Koreana is a fast-casual Korean fusion spot that's located at 37 S. 19th St. As well as offering its signature bibimbap and lunch specials in-house, the eatery provides take-out, delivery and catering.

Tomo Sushi & Ramen



Photo: Stewart K./Yelp

Tomo Sushi & Ramen is a sushi bar offering ramen and more that recently opened at 228 Arch St. in the Old City. On the menu, look for the sashimi deluxe or the vegan straw-veggie roll topped with strawberries.

The Wander Inn



Photo: The Wander Inn/Yelp

The Wander Inn is a bar that recently opened its doors at 2500 S. Third St. in Whitman. While a rotating selection of craft beers on draught and ciders is the focus, the bar also serves brunch on the weekends.

The PokeSpot



Photo: Therese M./Yelp

Rittenhouse The PokeSpot is now located at 1804 Chestnut St. Healthy base options, like zucchini noodles and cauliflower rice, combined with unlimited veggie toppings, set this poke place apart from its competitors.

Cooperman's Deli



Photo: Charles E./Yelp

Stroll past 7060 Germantown Ave. in Mount Airy West, and you'll find Cooperman's Deli, which specializes in customizable bagels and housemade pastrami for its signature sandwiches.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News