WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP

Eat Your Way To Wellness' Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice

EMBED </>More Videos

Jessica has a watermelon water ice recipe to keep you cool this summer! (WPVI)

In part two of our summer foods series, Eat Your Way to Wellness founder Jessica DeLuise slices up some watermelon for an out of this world watermelon water ice to keep you cool this summer.

SUMMER FOODS SERIES
Week 1: Zucchini and baked Zucchini
Week 2: Watermelon and Watermelon Ice
Week 3: Tomatoes and Tomato jam
Week 4: Blueberries and blueberry crostata

Week 5: Corn and shucking corn
----------
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodweekly wellness tipFYI Phillyhealthfood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
WEEKLY WELLNESS TIP
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: This is how apple cider vinegar can improve your health
Watch FYI Weekly Wellness Tip: Don't be fooled by nutrition labels
Weekly Wellness Tip: Green foods to (Sham)rock your diet
More weekly wellness tip
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News