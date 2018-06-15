SOCIETY

Ocean City passes ordinance to ban smoking on beach

EMBED </>More Videos

Ocean City passes ordinance to ban smoking on beach. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

By
OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
If a certain shore point is on your itinerary this summer you'll want to take the cigarettes out of your beach bag.

Ocean City has passed an ordinance banning smoking on the beach.

The new rule goes into effect in 20 days. And that is just in time for the busy July 4th holiday.

Kareem Terry of North Philadelphia said, "I think it's a great thing for the atmosphere, for the environment.

"It's for the health of everyone on the beach," said a beachgoer.

"We want a good quality, family life," said Ocean City, Mayor Jay Gillian.

Gillian proposed the bill that was passed by city council Thursday night and will go into effect next month.

"It's what everyone, not everyone but the majority of people on OC wanted. They wanted to be able to go to the beach without second hand smoking."

The boardwalk and city parks have been smoke-free for several years. The beach remained one of the last public bastions for smokers in OC until now.

John Ford of Boothwyn said, "Some guy was smoking a cigar on the beach next to us."

The ban is welcome news for The Ford family from Boothwyn.

"It stinks. It's all around you," added Ford.

Rebecca Ford of Boothwyn said, "I'm glad there's a smoking ban because it's not right they can infect everyone else's lungs."

But not everyone is happy. These smokers feel Council went too far and want a section reserved for smokers.

"Like he said probably a designated smoking area because people smoke for all different reasons," said one beachgoer.

Governor Murphy is soon expected to sign a statewide partial smoking ban that would provide for smoking sections.

Mayor Gillian says Ocean City may consider a compromise like that in the future.

"We'll see how it goes this year. If it's needed, we'll look into it."

Ocean City police will be for responsible enforcing the ordinance. Violators could receive fines ranging from $100 to $1000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsOcean City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News